Dr. Mayur Narayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mayur Narayan, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Narayan works at
Burns, Critical Care and Trauma525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-8490
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I experienced a medical emergency and needed immediate surgery. Dr. Narayan was very clear and acted with a high sense of urgency. He was able to land on the best outcome possible. His surgery team was terrific, caring and gentle. For such a stressful situation, they made it as good as it could have been.
- Trauma Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447454806
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical Center
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Critical Care Surgery
