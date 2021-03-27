Dr. Parepally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayur Parepally, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Northwest Community Health Services Inc5999 New Wilke Rd Bldg 2, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 725-8401
- 2 1051 W Rand Rd Ste L02, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 725-8640
Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group199 W Rand Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 618-5450
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 725-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parapelly is the best doctor I've ever gone to. He got right to the origin of my problem and he explains things so well and he's very patient and kind. I've had this pain for two years and no other doctor bothered to figure out what was wrong. He took the time to run tests and found the problem and referred me to the doctor I needed. Very highly recommended.
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Parepally accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Parepally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parepally has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parepally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parepally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parepally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.