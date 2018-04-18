See All Rheumatologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Mayur Patel, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mayur Patel, MD

Dr. Mayur Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Rheumatology in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Rheumatology - Spartanburg
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1540, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-6844
  2. 2
    Novant Health Metcalf Rheumatology
    1551 Westbrook Plaza Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 896-1477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Chronic Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advicare
    • Aetna
    • America's 1st Choice
    • Anthem
    • APS Healthcare
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Choice VIP Care Plus
    • Health Net
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Time
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 18, 2018
    Glad to know where you are. You may see me again...
    June Fisher in Inman — Apr 18, 2018
    About Dr. Mayur Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386802205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Carilion Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Carilion Health Systems
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayur Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

