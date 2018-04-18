Overview of Dr. Mayur Patel, MD

Dr. Mayur Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Rheumatology in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.