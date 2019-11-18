Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayur Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mayur Patel, MD
Dr. Mayur Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Govt MC-Gujarat U, Surat and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Office2625 W Alameda Ave, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
He has been my primary care physician since I started Medicare.
About Dr. Mayur Patel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1669451571
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hosp
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
- Govt MC-Gujarat U, Surat
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.