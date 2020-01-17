Dr. Mayurathan Kesavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayurathan Kesavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mayurathan Kesavan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Conemaugh Occupational Environ Hlth1015 Franklin St Fl C, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-1270
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kesavan?
Kind and professional. Lucky to have Dr.Kesavan as my doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1851687958
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kesavan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesavan has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesavan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.