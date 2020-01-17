Overview

Dr. Mayurathan Kesavan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kesavan works at Conemaugh Physicians Group in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.