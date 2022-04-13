See All Oncologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Mazdak Momeni, MD

Oncology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mazdak Momeni, MD

Dr. Mazdak Momeni, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. 

Dr. Momeni works at Loma Linda Univ. Anesthesiology Medical Group Inc. in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Momeni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda Univ. Anesthesiology Medical Group Inc.
    11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2262
  2. 2
    California Heart and Surgical Hosptial
    26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 651-7155
  3. 3
    11175 Campus St Ste 11105, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2022
    Dr. Momeni listens and is very helpful.
    — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. Mazdak Momeni, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275865917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Momeni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Momeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Momeni has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Momeni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momeni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

