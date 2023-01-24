Dr. Mazen Abdallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Abdallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mazen Abdallah, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their residency with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Abdallah works at
Locations
Cypress21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 890-5216
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was amazing from Dr.ABDALLAH to the staff! They made a very stressful and scary journey easy!!
About Dr. Mazen Abdallah, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1932385077
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
