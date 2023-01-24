See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Mazen Abdallah, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.9 (72)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mazen Abdallah, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Cypress, TX. They completed their residency with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Abdallah works at Houston Fertility Institute in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cypress
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 890-5216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Trichomoniasis Screening
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS) Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Mazen Abdallah, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932385077
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mazen Abdallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdallah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdallah works at Houston Fertility Institute in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abdallah’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdallah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

