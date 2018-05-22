Overview of Dr. Mazen Abu-Hatab, MD

Dr. Mazen Abu-Hatab, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE IGUACU (UNIG) - CAMPUS ITAPERUNA / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Roane Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Abu-Hatab works at Dr. Mazen Abu Hatab in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acute Kidney Failure and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.