Dr. Abuawad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazen Abuawad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mazen Abuawad, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Abuawad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nch Healthcare System350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 436-5000
-
2
Neurointerventional Associates335 31st St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712 Directions (727) 289-7139
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abuawad?
Excellent
About Dr. Mazen Abuawad, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497739205
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abuawad works at
Dr. Abuawad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuawad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuawad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuawad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.