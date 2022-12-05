Dr. Mazen Al-Hamwy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hamwy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Al-Hamwy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mazen Al-Hamwy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Haskell Regional Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Wagoner Community Hospital.
Dr. Al-Hamwy works at
Locations
Muskogee Physician Group LLC4318 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 683-1238
G I Clinic of Muskogee3720 W Broadway St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 910-5301
Hospital Affiliations
- Haskell Regional Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Wagoner Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only has he cared for myself or family in the past but I have been blessed to worked with this man on multiple occasions in various areas of the cardiology field. I have been a witness to his caring, compassion and understanding. In my opinion and experience he is worth the wait to see and patients should be cognizant that his field requires a wait due to unexpected emergencies or complications that may arise. He is worth more than his weight in gold as a Physician, they don’t make many as good as him that’s for sure. He has been a blessing to the community in which he practices and his bedside manner is exemplary. One of my favorite people!
About Dr. Mazen Al-Hamwy, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1316021165
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Hamwy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Hamwy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Hamwy has seen patients for Angina, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Hamwy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hamwy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hamwy.
