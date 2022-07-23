Overview of Dr. Mazen Bazzi, DO

Dr. Mazen Bazzi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Bazzi works at Vascular Associates in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.