Dr. Bedri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD
Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Bedri's Office Locations
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery20 Wilsey Sq Ste C, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 449-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery79 Hudson St Ste 700, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 449-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
At a young age of 31, I heard the words you have breast cancer. Having good medical insurance, I had a lot of locations/options, some in NYC I could have chosen for my surgery. INSTEAD, after several consults with lots of doctors. DR BEDRI IS THE ONLY ONE !Dr Bedri has been my team captain through this whole ordeal, NOT once did I feel like a number or an insurance claim. Dr Bedri is the reason I forget on a daily basis that I had cancer 4 years ago. Instead, I am a 35 year old woman with the “ best rack in town”! I had the DIEP flap with nipple reconstruction completed after a bilateral mastectomy. Was it an easy road? No, HOWEVER Dr Bedri and his team are the ONLY ones you want when it comes to your rebuild! Dr Bedri treats your body like a canvas, beautiful, unique, and like you’re the only person that matters. Dr Bedri I thank you for my second chance!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1699811026
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- The Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bedri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.