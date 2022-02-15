See All Plastic Surgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (34)
Map Pin Small Ridgewood, NJ
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD

Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Bedri works at East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
5.0 (140)
View Profile
Dr. George Freed, DMD
Dr. George Freed, DMD
5.0 (316)
View Profile
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
4.8 (41)
View Profile

Dr. Bedri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    20 Wilsey Sq Ste C, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    79 Hudson St Ste 700, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 449-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bedri?

Feb 15, 2022
At a young age of 31, I heard the words you have breast cancer. Having good medical insurance, I had a lot of locations/options, some in NYC I could have chosen for my surgery. INSTEAD, after several consults with lots of doctors. DR BEDRI IS THE ONLY ONE !Dr Bedri has been my team captain through this whole ordeal, NOT once did I feel like a number or an insurance claim. Dr Bedri is the reason I forget on a daily basis that I had cancer 4 years ago. Instead, I am a 35 year old woman with the “ best rack in town”! I had the DIEP flap with nipple reconstruction completed after a bilateral mastectomy. Was it an easy road? No, HOWEVER Dr Bedri and his team are the ONLY ones you want when it comes to your rebuild! Dr Bedri treats your body like a canvas, beautiful, unique, and like you’re the only person that matters. Dr Bedri I thank you for my second chance!
Heather — Feb 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bedri to family and friends

Dr. Bedri's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bedri

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD.

About Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699811026
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
Fellowship
Residency
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • The Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bedri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bedri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mazen Bedri, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.