Dr. Mazen Harake, MD
Overview of Dr. Mazen Harake, MD
Dr. Mazen Harake, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Harake's Office Locations
The Harake Institute - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery1050 Wilshire Dr, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 825-4011Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harake is an amazing doctor. I’ve never had surgery before and he knew that. He walked me through every step of my breast reduction to ease my anxiety. The results are better than I could have ever imagined. The entire staff at the Harake Institute deserves 10 stars.
About Dr. Mazen Harake, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University - Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Fellowship
- Henry Ford Hospital General Surgery Residency
- Henry Ford Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harake accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harake speaks Arabic and French.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Harake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harake.
