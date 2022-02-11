Overview of Dr. Mazen Hasan, MD

Dr. Mazen Hasan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Punxsutawney Area Hospital.



Dr. Hasan works at LewisGale Physicians Urology - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.