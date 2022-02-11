Dr. Mazen Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Hasan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
LewisGale Physicians Urology - Blacksburg840 Hospital Dr, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 642-0872Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Punxsutawney Area Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I was very sick when I initially came to him from a hospital in Richmond. I called and got in right away and he performed surgery the next day to correct what had been done incorrectly with the placement of a stent. Very relatable and honest. Also gets you in and out! Life saver! Literally.
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Damascus University, Syria
