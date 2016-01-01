Dr. Hashisho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazen Hashisho, MD
Overview
Dr. Mazen Hashisho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Natividad Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Hashisho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Barbara Vascular Specialists520 W Junipero St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 730-1470
-
2
Prohealth Partners A Med Grp Inc3801 Katella Ave Ste 206, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 493-3764
-
3
Greater Long Beach Vascular Access A Medical Corp.16506 Lakewood Blvd Ste 200, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 867-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Natividad Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashisho?
About Dr. Mazen Hashisho, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1255524427
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U MC
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- American University of Beirut-Medical Center
- American University of Beirut
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashisho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashisho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashisho works at
Dr. Hashisho has seen patients for Venous Compression, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashisho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashisho speaks Arabic and French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashisho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashisho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashisho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashisho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.