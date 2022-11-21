Dr. Mazen Kattih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kattih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazen Kattih, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mazen Kattih, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with U South Fla
Dr. Kattih works at
Locations
Mazen Kattih MD Pa.276 S Moon Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 571-0500
Hca Florida Brandon Hospital119 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 571-0500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very surprised at some of the comments about Dr. Kattih. My family met him in an emergency situation for my elderly mother. He discovered a tumor in her colon the size of a softball. Was very patient and kind. As a result, I drive from Tampa to Brandon to see him for my regular colonoscopy screenings and any GI issues I've had over the past 15+ years, and there have been several. He treated me for IBS and gastritis. He is friendly, kind and patient. He asks about my family. I can't say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Mazen Kattih, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1770566531
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- Christ Hosp-UIC
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kattih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kattih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kattih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kattih works at
Dr. Kattih has seen patients for Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kattih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kattih speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kattih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kattih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kattih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kattih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.