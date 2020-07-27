Overview

Dr. Mazen Munir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Munir works at Layan Medical Clinic in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.