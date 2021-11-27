Dr. Mazer Ally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazer Ally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mazer Ally, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Locations
Scripps Clinic Medical Group2205 Vista Way # 340, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ally did an endoscopy and colonoscopy for me. He was excellent. I felt relaxed and in competent hands. He was very patient and friendly,
About Dr. Mazer Ally, MD
- English, Spanish
- 1902018666
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Mc/Ntl Capital Consortium
- Walter Reed Army Mc/Ntl Capital Consortium
- Walter Reed Army MC
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
