Overview

Dr. Mazer Ally, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ally works at Scripps Clinic Medical Group in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.