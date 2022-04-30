Overview of Dr. Mazhar Elamir, MD

Dr. Mazhar Elamir, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Elamir works at Jersey City Breathing Center in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.