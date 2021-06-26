Dr. Mazhar Salim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazhar Salim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mazhar Salim, MD
Dr. Mazhar Salim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Dr. Salim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salim's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salim?
Definitely recommended. Highly experienced and considerate.
About Dr. Mazhar Salim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013075449
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salim works at
Dr. Salim has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.