Overview of Dr. Mazhar Salim, MD

Dr. Mazhar Salim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Salim works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Corbin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.