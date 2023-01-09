Overview

Dr. Mazhar Sheikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.