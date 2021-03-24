Overview

Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Bidar works at Fogg Maxwell Lanier & Remington in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.