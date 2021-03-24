Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.
Locations
Fogg Remington Eyecare Inc.3830 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 449-5010
California Eye Institute1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5054
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From referral to post-op, my experience with Dr. Bidar and his staff was first-rate. I am very pleased with my surgical results, 4 months post-op. Occasionally, I waited past my appointment time, but it is because Dr. Bidar takes the time to answer each patient's questions thoroughly. I have referred friends to Dr. Bidar and will continue to do so. Thank you to everyone involved in my care.
About Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD
- Oculoplastic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- Male
- 1689693657
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn/St Jude Chldrn's|Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Co Health Science
- Kaiser Fnd Hosp|Kaiser Fnd Hospital
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Valley Children's Hospital
