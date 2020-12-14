Overview of Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD

Dr. Maziar Lalezary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca San Diego Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Desert Regional Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Lalezary works at Doctor Retina, CA, Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA, Huntington Park, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.