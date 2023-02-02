Overview of Dr. Maziar Zamani, MD

Dr. Maziar Zamani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Zamani works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.