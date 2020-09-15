Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hakeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
Overview of Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School, Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN - M.D. and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Plastic Surgery Institute of California8112 Milliken Ave Ste 202, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 765-2437Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Plastic Surgery Institute of California19671 Beach Blvd Ste 321, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 459-7863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor ever had a tummy tuck muscle repair and bbl
About Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT|Plastic Surgery - Nassau County Medical Center, East Meadow, NY|Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, Ct
- Mayo Medical School, Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN - M.D.
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Al-Hakeem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Hakeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Hakeem speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hakeem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hakeem.
