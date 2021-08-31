See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (27)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD

Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Tamimi works at Geriatric Care Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD
Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD
4.2 (153)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
4.9 (255)
View Profile
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Tamimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center - Zale Lipshy
    5151 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4790
  2. 2
    UT Southwestern Clinic
    5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 7 Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2225
  3. 3
    William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp
    6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 633-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myelopathy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tamimi?

    Aug 31, 2021
    I love Dr. Al-Tamimi . He is brilliant. He is caring. His main concern is healing. He worked on me. It was a long and detailed surgery with lots of nerves and muscle. Replaced vertabrae. I TRUST HIM TOTALLY!! HE is AMAZING........And his STAFF
    Loretta Young Applewhite — Aug 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tamimi to family and friends

    Dr. Tamimi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tamimi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD.

    About Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033169982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamimi works at Geriatric Care Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tamimi’s profile.

    Dr. Tamimi has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.