Overview of Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD

Dr. Mazin Tamimi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Tamimi works at Geriatric Care Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.