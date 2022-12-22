Dr. Mazin Alhaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alhaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazin Alhaj, MD
Dr. Mazin Alhaj, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trotwood, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.
Trotwood Physician Center3038 Olive Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
Great Personality, very easy to talk to.
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1881126944
- Summa Akron City Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Alhaj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alhaj using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alhaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhaj.
