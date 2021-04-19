Dr. Mazin Dhafir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhafir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazin Dhafir, MD
Overview
Dr. Mazin Dhafir, MD is a Dermatologist in West Seneca, NY. They graduated from University at Buffalo, State University of New York.
They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4085 Seneca St Ste 3, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 674-1180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhafir?
Dr. Dhafir is very knowledgeable and friendly. He completes through exams and is able to explain issues in layman terms. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mazin Dhafir, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic
- 1285639518
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo, State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhafir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhafir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhafir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhafir has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhafir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhafir speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhafir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhafir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhafir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhafir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.