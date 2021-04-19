See All Dermatologists in West Seneca, NY
Dr. Mazin Dhafir, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mazin Dhafir, MD is a Dermatologist in West Seneca, NY. They graduated from University at Buffalo, State University of New York.

They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4085 Seneca St Ste 3, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 674-1180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Mazin Dhafir, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285639518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University at Buffalo, State University of New York
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mazin Dhafir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhafir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhafir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhafir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhafir has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhafir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhafir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhafir.

