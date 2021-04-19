Overview

Dr. Mazin Dhafir, MD is a Dermatologist in West Seneca, NY. They graduated from University at Buffalo, State University of New York.



They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.