Overview of Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD

Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Foteh works at Texas Vascular Associates in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Dissection, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.