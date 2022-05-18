Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD
Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Foteh works at
Dr. Foteh's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Vascular Associates4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9100Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday1:30pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foteh?
Today was my first procedure with Dr. Foteh. It went quickly, easily and relatively pain free! Dr. Foteh is very respectful, to the point, explains and then gets things done as needed. No comparison of the past excruciating experiences with another doctor in Dallas. I would recommend him with no hesitancy. Very thankful, today.
About Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811191794
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foteh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foteh accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foteh works at
Dr. Foteh has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aortic Dissection, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foteh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foteh speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Foteh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foteh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.