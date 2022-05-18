See All Vascular Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD

Vascular Surgery
Map Pin Small Plano, TX
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD

Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.

Dr. Foteh works at Texas Vascular Associates in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Dissection, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foteh's Office Locations

    Texas Vascular Associates
    4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 665-9100
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aortic Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Aortic Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    How was your appointment with Dr. Foteh?

    May 18, 2022
    Today was my first procedure with Dr. Foteh. It went quickly, easily and relatively pain free! Dr. Foteh is very respectful, to the point, explains and then gets things done as needed. No comparison of the past excruciating experiences with another doctor in Dallas. I would recommend him with no hesitancy. Very thankful, today.
    Joyce Andrews — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mazin Foteh, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811191794
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
