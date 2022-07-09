See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD

Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Kalani works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Heart
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Deformities
Neurostimulation
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Deformities
Neurostimulation
Spine Fracture Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kalani?

    Jul 09, 2022
    Dr. Kalani is an excellent surgeon. He is very knowledgeable and has incredible bedside manners. He made me feel very comfortable with the entire process. He has my highest recommendations.
    Nik Martin — Jul 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kalani to family and friends

    Dr. Kalani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kalani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD.

    About Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235363888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maziyar Kalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalani works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kalani’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.