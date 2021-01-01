Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazna Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Mazna Ahmad, MD
Dr. Mazna Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
Mazna Ahmad MD Inc11374 Mountain View Ave Ste A, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 478-0078
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It was a telemedicine visit. She was to the point with my request, and seemed very knowledgeable. Also, very down to earth
About Dr. Mazna Ahmad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043475536
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.