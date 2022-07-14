Overview

Dr. McCann Houng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Houng works at Chi Health Clinic Urgent Care-161st & West Maple in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.