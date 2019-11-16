Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO
Overview of Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO
Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Unt Hsc Tcom and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Arnot's Office Locations
Texoma Medical Center5016 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 771-7503MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 204 Medical Dr Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 771-7503
Alliancehealth Durant1800 W University Blvd, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 924-3080
ENT Centers of North Texas2600 N US HIGHWAY 75, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 416-6250
Medical Center of Southeastern Oklahoma1727 Chuckwa Dr Ste 100, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 931-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Pretty much a simple yearly check. Wait time was a little long but i was seen at the durant, okla office which was still being organized. Knowledgable Addressed problems. Very polite.
About Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1952699803
Education & Certifications
- MSU COM - McLaren Oakland Hospital Pontiac Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
- MSU COM - Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
- Unt Hsc Tcom
- University of Virginia
