Overview of Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO

Dr. McDonald Arnot, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Unt Hsc Tcom and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Arnot works at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX and Durant, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Swimmer's Ear, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.