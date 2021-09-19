Dr. McKay McKinnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. McKay McKinnon, MD
Overview of Dr. McKay McKinnon, MD
Dr. McKay McKinnon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Dr. McKinnon works at
Dr. McKinnon's Office Locations
Dermatology Physicians Sc60 E Delaware Pl Ste 1450, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 335-9566
Alice Shau Ping Ma MD Sc680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1208, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 335-9566
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful. He specializes in NF and is able to remove tumors that others say cannot be removed. He has done outstanding work for my daughter!
About Dr. McKay McKinnon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1629133459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinnon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinnon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinnon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.