Dr. McKay Platt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. McKay Platt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. McKay Platt, MD
Dr. McKay Platt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their residency with Madigan Army Medical Center
Dr. Platt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Platt's Office Locations
-
1
Revere Health1055 N 500 W Ste 211, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Platt?
Dr Platt came on Friday evening as the on call urologist at Timpanogos Hospital. He acted quickly and decisively and placed a catheter in my bladder. About 10 days later the catheter was removed in his office. Could not be happier with his efforts.
About Dr. McKay Platt, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336230085
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Platt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platt works at
Dr. Platt has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Platt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.