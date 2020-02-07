Overview of Dr. Md Wahidul Islam, MD

Dr. Md Wahidul Islam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Lutheran Medical Center/SUNY Brooklyn and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Islam works at Mercy Health Fairfield Internal Medicine in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.