Dr. Meada Pakour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meada Pakour, MD
Overview of Dr. Meada Pakour, MD
Dr. Meada Pakour, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pakour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pakour's Office Locations
-
1
Office3671 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pakour?
Dr. Meada Pakour is a wonderful doctor. She is not only caring but makes sure all your concerns are taken care of. She is both my mom and I's doctor and we feel extremely blessed to have found her. Also, she has the most amazing and hard working receptionist, whom never got annoyed with me while I called everyday to check for cancellations!
About Dr. Meada Pakour, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1326004078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pakour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pakour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pakour works at
Dr. Pakour speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.