Dr. Meaghan Bolger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meaghan Bolger, DDS
Overview
Dr. Meaghan Bolger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Bolger works at
Locations
-
1
W Ridge1524 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14615 Directions (585) 480-7167Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolger?
My hygienist Pam is really good at what she does. I feel comfortable when she treats treats me.
About Dr. Meaghan Bolger, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1023420908
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolger accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bolger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bolger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolger works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.