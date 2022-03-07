See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Meaghan Bowling, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Meaghan Bowling, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meaghan Bowling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Bowling works at Carolina Conceptions in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cassandra Law, DO
Dr. Cassandra Law, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Conceptions -Raleigh
    2601 Lake Dr Ste 301, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-5911
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypergonadotropic Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MedCost
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bowling?

    Mar 07, 2022
    I had a great experience at Carolina conceptions. Dr bowling was my dr. They all were very caring and ultimately helped me become pregnant again. I just delivered a beautiful 10lb 22 in baby girl on 3/2/22. Without their help it wouldn’t have been possible. So thankful for people willing to go above and beyond their job to not only treat you but care for you emotionally as well!!
    Sara flood — Mar 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Meaghan Bowling, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Meaghan Bowling, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bowling to family and friends

    Dr. Bowling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bowling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Meaghan Bowling, MD.

    About Dr. Meaghan Bowling, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821206582
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meaghan Bowling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowling works at Carolina Conceptions in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bowling’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Meaghan Bowling, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.