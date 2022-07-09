Dr. Meaghan Pinheiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinheiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meaghan Pinheiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Meaghan Pinheiro, MD
Dr. Meaghan Pinheiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pinheiro's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group1700 N Rose Ave Ste 280, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 384-8071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinheiro?
I cannot say enough about Dr. Pinherio. She was assigned to my wife and I as our OB. During the months, Dr. Pinherio gave my wife complete TCL and plus more. Dr. Pinherio stained the night (beyond her shift) just to make sure she was their for my wife and I during the delivery. It is not uncommon for doctors to leave once their shift is done and the on duty doctor will complete the delivery. Dr. Pinherio also was their for my wife during her diagnosis of postpartum depression (aka the baby blues). She was very kind and supporting to my wife and got her the proper counseling she needed. Dr. Pinherio is truly a role model in how patients should be treated.
About Dr. Meaghan Pinheiro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881848109
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinheiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinheiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinheiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinheiro speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinheiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinheiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinheiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinheiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.