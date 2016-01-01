See All Podiatrists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Meaghan Stoinski, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small West Bloomfield, MI
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Meaghan Stoinski, DPM

Dr. Meaghan Stoinski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. 

Dr. Stoinski works at Feet First Podiatry in West Bloomfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stoinski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Feet First Podiatry
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1175, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 624-8338
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Meaghan Stoinski, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639582851
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stoinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoinski works at Feet First Podiatry in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Stoinski’s profile.

    Dr. Stoinski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

