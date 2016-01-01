Dr. Aklilu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mebea Aklilu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mebea Aklilu, MD
Dr. Mebea Aklilu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Aklilu's Office Locations
Advocate Illinois Masonic Outpatient Center for Advanced Care West Nelson Street900 W Nelson St, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7089
Creticos Cancer Center901 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7248
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7089
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mebea Aklilu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Aklilu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aklilu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aklilu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aklilu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aklilu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aklilu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.