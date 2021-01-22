Overview of Dr. Medardo Maroto, MD

Dr. Medardo Maroto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Maroto works at Spectrum Health Hospitals Multidisciplinary Trauma Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.