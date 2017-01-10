Dr. Gartel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medeia Gartel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Medeia Gartel, MD
Dr. Medeia Gartel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Gartel works at
Dr. Gartel's Office Locations
Smg At Sci Family Medicine2653 W Ogden Ave Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 257-6672
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. M. Gartel for about 6-8 years now. She is the best of all the psychiatry I have been with since 1994. She is very caring, listened to my problems and she is very concerned and she will give me a very good advices, much better than all the psychiatry I have. She is very compassionate and very understanding on my flaws. There is nobody better than Dr. M. Gartel. She is always there if I need her.
About Dr. Medeia Gartel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gartel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gartel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gartel works at
Dr. Gartel has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, Nondependent Opioid Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gartel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gartel speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gartel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gartel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gartel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gartel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.