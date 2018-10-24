Overview of Dr. Medha Gavai, MD

Dr. Medha Gavai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Gavai works at MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER in Highland Park, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.