Dr. Medha Gavai, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Medha Gavai, MD

Dr. Medha Gavai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Gavai works at MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER in Highland Park, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gavai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Pediatric Associates
    317 Cleveland Ave # 101A, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3408
  2. 2
    University Pediatric Associates
    D1 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-8794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Medha Gavai, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1104849181
    Education & Certifications

    • Milton Hershey Medical Center
    • Milton Hershey Medical Center
    • Milton Hershey Medical Center
    • NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
