Overview

Dr. Medley Larkin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Larkin works at Ascension Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.