Dr. Meedlen Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Meedlen Charles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cold Spring, NY.
Dr. Charles works at
-
1
Cold Spring, NY- Route 9D Office1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Directions
-
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - OBGYN1978 Crompond Road Suite 102, CORTLANDT, NY 10567 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In 2017 Dr Charles saved my life through a breast exam and insisted I have a mammogram. Even though I felt nothing, I was diagnosed with breast cancer after having the mammogram. I stay truly grateful to her and her phenomenal professionalism and caring personality. I recommend Dr Charles to all of my family, colleagues and friends and they all just love her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1396759122
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charles speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.