Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD
Overview of Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD
Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Dr. Gruber's Office Locations
Gruber Plastic Surgery5572 Broadcast Ct, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (407) 987-3039
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Assurant Health
- LifeWise
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gruber and her amazing staff from day one has taken the time and patience with not just myself but with my family through the process to make sure every question and concern was answered. Dr. Gruber and her staff goes above and beyond to make sure you are very comfortable throughout the process. One thing I loved the most and would recommend Dr. Gruber to everyone I know, is that she is compassionate and makes herself extremely available and easy to contact for any questions I had after my procedure. It is wonderful to feel comfortable and supported during a time that is sensitive and different for everyone.
About Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1144286006
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of California At Berkeley
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gruber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.