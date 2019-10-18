See All Plastic Surgeons in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (43)
Map Pin Small Lakewood Ranch, FL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD

Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.

Dr. Gruber works at Gruber Plastic Surgery in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gruber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gruber Plastic Surgery
    5572 Broadcast Ct, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-3039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Aging Face
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Assurant Health
    • LifeWise

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 18, 2019
    Dr. Gruber and her amazing staff from day one has taken the time and patience with not just myself but with my family through the process to make sure every question and concern was answered. Dr. Gruber and her staff goes above and beyond to make sure you are very comfortable throughout the process. One thing I loved the most and would recommend Dr. Gruber to everyone I know, is that she is compassionate and makes herself extremely available and easy to contact for any questions I had after my procedure. It is wonderful to feel comfortable and supported during a time that is sensitive and different for everyone.
    J. M. — Oct 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD
    About Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144286006
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meegan Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gruber works at Gruber Plastic Surgery in Lakewood Ranch, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gruber’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

