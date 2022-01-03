Dr. Meekoo Dhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meekoo Dhar, MD
Overview of Dr. Meekoo Dhar, MD
Dr. Meekoo Dhar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from University of Kashmir and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health256C Mason St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 540-4231
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t care so much about bedside manner. I needed a great oncologist and that she is! Her assistance is hands down wonderful. Having cancer is terrifying, we know that our survival is at stake. She’s cutthroat and I’d choose her anyway.
About Dr. Meekoo Dhar, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1154313401
Education & Certifications
- NY Meth Hosp
- New York Methodist Hosp, Hematology/Oncology New York Methodist Hosp, Internal Medicine
- University of Kashmir
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Dhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhar has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhar.
