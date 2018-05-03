Overview of Dr. Meena Ahluwalia, MD

Dr. Meena Ahluwalia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ahluwalia works at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Jamaica, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.